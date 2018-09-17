Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Kaiser Aluminum reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $107.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $671,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Quinn sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $144,863.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,690.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $939,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.