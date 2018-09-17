Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris Inc (ITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Iteris also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Iteris by 120.1% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 208,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iteris by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,101. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of -0.07. Iteris has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

