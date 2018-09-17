Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

In other news, CFO Howell D. Mccullough III sold 68,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $1,112,124.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,413 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,078.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,831,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,241 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 291.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,519,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,407 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $32,620,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 437.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,572,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45,997.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,705,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

