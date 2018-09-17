Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.04. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

In related news, insider William J. Lansing sold 12,002 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $2,532,782.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,307,228.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 3,012 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.19, for a total value of $612,008.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,139 shares of company stock valued at $35,712,489. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,879,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 144,938 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO opened at $240.03 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $241.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

