Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Emerge Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerge Energy Services.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMES. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMES stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

