Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of CY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 294,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,928. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $33,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,565 shares of company stock valued at $140,734. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CY. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

