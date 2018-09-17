YY (YY) & Zynga (ZNGA) Head to Head Survey

YY (NASDAQ: ZNGA) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YY and Zynga’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY $1.78 billion 2.58 $383.20 million $6.35 11.47 Zynga $861.39 million 4.01 $26.63 million $0.03 134.00

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Zynga. YY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynga, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for YY and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY 0 1 8 0 2.89 Zynga 2 1 7 0 2.50

YY presently has a consensus price target of $136.63, suggesting a potential upside of 87.57%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $4.84, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given YY’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe YY is more favorable than Zynga.

Risk & Volatility

YY has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YY and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY 14.99% 22.08% 17.75% Zynga 4.04% 2.37% 1.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of YY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YY beats Zynga on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YY

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as Zhiniu8.com, 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

