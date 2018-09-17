Yiheng Capital LLC Raises Position in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 5.7% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $33,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $284.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.