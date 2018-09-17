Yangarra Resources (YGR) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s current price.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 283,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,564. Yangarra Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.42 and a 1 year high of C$6.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.06). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million.

In other news, insider Gurdeep Singh Gill bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 193,500 shares of company stock worth $924,052.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

