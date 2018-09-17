XDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $229,878.00

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, XDNA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. XDNA has a market cap of $229,878.00 and approximately $15,645.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00002129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.02927012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00578757 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00028120 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00020284 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00032113 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00872969 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008570 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 2,165,364 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,771 coins. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

