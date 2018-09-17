Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $104,007,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 322.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,938,000 after purchasing an additional 701,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,114,000 after acquiring an additional 678,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $91,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $165.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.18 and a 52-week high of $166.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.94.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

