Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,145,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,277,000 after buying an additional 417,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after buying an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,688,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,197,000 after buying an additional 62,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,202,000 after buying an additional 622,701 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,409 shares of company stock worth $7,317,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

EMR stock opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

