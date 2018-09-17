Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,770 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,963,797 shares of the airline’s stock worth $169,766,000 after purchasing an additional 730,162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,516 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 152.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,269 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 126,440 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 6,130 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $363,386.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

