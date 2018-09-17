Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,221,542.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,056 shares of company stock worth $14,524,114 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WP opened at $98.96 on Monday. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Worldpay had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Worldpay to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Worldpay from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

