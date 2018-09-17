Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,228,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,729 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Imperial Oil by 234.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,564,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,965,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 78.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,558,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 686,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after acquiring an additional 561,400 shares in the last quarter.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $29.88 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.26). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

