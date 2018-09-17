Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George A. Barrios sold 90,685 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $7,315,558.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,723 shares in the company, valued at $40,070,644.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 100,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $7,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,481,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,496 shares of company stock worth $24,291,338 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $89.54 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

