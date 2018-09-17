WMIH (WMIH) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare WMIH to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get WMIH alerts:

WMIH has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.5% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WMIH and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 150.00 WMIH Competitors $6.37 billion $697.72 million 18.60

WMIH’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WMIH and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 203 812 1038 48 2.44

WMIH presently has a consensus target price of $1.66, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.29%. Given WMIH’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

WMIH competitors beat WMIH on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.