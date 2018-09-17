Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Facebook by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 332,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 9,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$210.91” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $161,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,629,413 shares of company stock worth $1,857,165,307. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $161.45 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $470.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.