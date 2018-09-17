WETH (WETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million

WETH (CURRENCY:WETH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. WETH has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.16 million worth of WETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WETH has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One WETH token can now be bought for about $218.12 or 0.03376222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00273230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00152487 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.72 or 0.06357261 BTC.

About WETH

WETH’s official website is weth.io

WETH Token Trading

WETH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

