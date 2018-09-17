Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):
- 9/14/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/14/2018 – KB Home was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/28/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/25/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Shares of KBH traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. KB Home has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $38.80.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.
