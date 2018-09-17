Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

9/14/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2018 – KB Home was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/28/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of KBH traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. KB Home has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $2,356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,291,921.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,818 shares of company stock worth $11,752,213. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 194,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.