Wedbush Analysts Give SunTrust Banks (STI) a $75.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a $72.58 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of SunTrust Banks to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE STI opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

In related news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 613.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 501,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,386,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

