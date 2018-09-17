Wayfair Inc (W) COO Sells $14,953,422.60 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) COO James Savarese sold 99,570 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $14,953,422.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 458,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,790,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Savarese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, James Savarese sold 430 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $64,457.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James Savarese sold 1,837 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $217,996.79.

Shares of W stock traded down $7.69 on Monday, hitting $142.23. 1,750,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.52. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 26.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

