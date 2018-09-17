Waves Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.41 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Waves has a market capitalization of $208.88 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00033443 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Upbit, Huobi and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00059877 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, Upbit, Coinrail, Huobi, YoBit, Exmo, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Exrates, BCEX, OKEx, Kuna, Binance and Liqui.

