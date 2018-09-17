Waters (WAT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Waters continues to ride on its expanding product portfolio. It is currently benefiting from its solid momentum in China with its robust TA product line. Moreover, growing chromatography instruments sales is a major positive for Waters. The company remains optimistic about its cost management strategies, strong product pipelines and its position in the pharmaceutical market. Further, the company's improving performance in the governmental and academic market remains positive. However, softness in its mass spectrometry business remained an obstacle in the growth of Waters branded instrument sales. Further, sluggish biomedical research market in the U.S. and overall soft demand from food and environment customers are major concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Waters alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waters from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

NYSE WAT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Waters has a 1-year low of $177.58 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Waters will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 68,148.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1,651.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Waters by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.