Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Washington Federal by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 214,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

