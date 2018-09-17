Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,654,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $173,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,167 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Walt Disney by 27.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 383,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $349,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 587.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 36,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,153.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 73,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.45.

NYSE:DIS opened at $109.26 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

