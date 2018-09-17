Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,580 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.97% of InterXion worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the second quarter valued at $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterXion in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

INXN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. InterXion Holding NV has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.65.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. research analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INXN. TheStreet lowered InterXion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

