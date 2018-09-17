Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $40.19 Million Position in BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of BHP Billiton worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,223,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BHP Billiton by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Billiton by 2,272.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 585,632 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Billiton during the first quarter worth approximately $23,838,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BHP Billiton by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.53. 18,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

