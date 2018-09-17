WABCO (WBC) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price objective on WABCO (NYSE:WBC) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. WABCO has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. WABCO had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. equities analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 336,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 5,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,490,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,488,000 after purchasing an additional 277,145 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 766,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the period.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

