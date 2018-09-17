WABCO (WBC) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research set a $125.00 price objective on WABCO (NYSE:WBC) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $159.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of WABCO in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.93.
Shares of WABCO stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. WABCO has a 1-year low of $110.50 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 336,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 5,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 316,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,490,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,488,000 after purchasing an additional 277,145 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 766,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the period.
WABCO Company Profile
WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.
