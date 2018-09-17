Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Aetna Inc has a 1-year low of $149.69 and a 1-year high of $204.20.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

