Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500,538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SYSCO worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SYSCO by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $73.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

In other news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,428.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982,249 shares of company stock valued at $298,203,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

