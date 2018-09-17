Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Barnes Group worth $22,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Barnes Group stock opened at $69.77 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $375.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

