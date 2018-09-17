Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

Chubb stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $123.96 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.