VIVUS (VVUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “VIVUS missed earnings expectations in the second quarter. However, revenues were up year over year. The company’s lead product, Qsymia's sales have been weak since its launch due to high out-of-pocket cost burden for patients, given lack of reimbursement for the product. Low coverage or exclusion of anti-obesity medications in insurance plans is a concern. However, VIVUS is working on boosting Qsymia sales by expanding reimbursement and promotional initiatives. The impact of appointment of John Amos as its new CEO remains to be seen. However, challenges in the obesity market remain. Nonetheless, we are positive on VIVUS’ partnership agreements for Stendra as these provide the company with a steady stream of cash flow from upfront and milestone payments. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

VVUS stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.45. VIVUS has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. equities analysts forecast that VIVUS will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

