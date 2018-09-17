Visteon Corp (VC) Short Interest Update

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,931,458 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 2,133,671 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,572 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In related news, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.71 per share, for a total transaction of $291,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $303,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,373. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Visteon alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 390,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 35.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at $622,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 36.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period.

NYSE:VC opened at $103.78 on Monday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Longbow Research set a $145.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $140.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.