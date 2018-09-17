Vista Investment Management Takes $242,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,775,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,529,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,998. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.0373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

