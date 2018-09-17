Visa Inc (V) Holdings Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,185,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $102.75 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

