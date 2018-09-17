Virtacoin Price Tops $0.0000 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $29,818.00 and $14.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Virtacoin Coin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

