Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $40.20 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,797,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,954 shares of company stock worth $80,620,932 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.45.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

