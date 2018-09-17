Viewray (VRAY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.18. 2,340,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 1,002,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Get Viewray alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 353.05% and a negative net margin of 83.84%. Viewray’s revenue was up 2255.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viewray news, insider Fmr Llc sold 258,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $2,976,083.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,993.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,436,496 shares of company stock worth $36,326,958. Insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viewray by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viewray by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viewray Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.