Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Evergy (EVRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $1,068,152,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $437,286,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $337,943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $301,928,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $169,059,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Hawley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $120,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,850 shares of company stock worth $5,630,486 in the last ninety days.

Shares of EVRG opened at $57.76 on Monday. Evergy has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $59.28.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

