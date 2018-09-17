Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 45.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase stock opened at $201.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $377.64.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 14.57%. equities analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $386.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.46.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.