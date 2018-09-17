VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 5,303.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 179.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF stock opened at $91.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

In other news, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $2,332,698.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded VF from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear and Others. The Outdoor & Action Sports segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

