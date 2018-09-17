Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Versum Materials in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 72.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 615.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in Versum Materials by 15,817.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSM opened at $36.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 264.89% and a net margin of 14.29%. equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $93,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,043.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

