Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,355 Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,355 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 119.0% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Foot Locker stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

