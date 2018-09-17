Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 245.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.69.

Shares of GS opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $218.89 and a 1 year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.