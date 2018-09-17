Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 390,115 Shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,115 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.74% of StoneMor Partners worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of StoneMor Partners by 70.0% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneMor Partners by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in StoneMor Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on StoneMor Partners from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneMor Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st.

Shares of STON opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.26. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

