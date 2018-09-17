Velocity Composites (VEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.09

Shares of Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.09 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 9652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Velocity Composites had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fibre and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as pre-pregs, film adhesives, etc.; engineered vacuum bag material kits; and honeycomb, core potting compounds, and co-bonded materials, including individual hole potting compound kits, cut shape metallic foils and meshes for lightning strike protection/EMI shielding, honeycombs and foam core products, and kitted co-bonded films.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.