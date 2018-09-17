Veeva Systems (VEEV) & Connecture (CNXR) Critical Contrast

Veeva Systems (OTCMKTS: CNXR) and Connecture (OTCMKTS:CNXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Connecture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $685.57 million 22.37 $141.96 million $0.92 116.22 Connecture $76.74 million 0.10 -$15.54 million N/A N/A

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Connecture.

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Connecture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 21.23% 13.58% 10.24% Connecture -20.25% N/A -18.17%

Risk & Volatility

Veeva Systems has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connecture has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veeva Systems and Connecture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 0 4 9 0 2.69 Connecture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeva Systems presently has a consensus target price of $95.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.99%. Given Veeva Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veeva Systems is more favorable than Connecture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Connecture shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Veeva Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Connecture shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Connecture on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Connecture Company Profile

Connecture, Inc. provides a Web-based consumer shopping, enrollment and retention platform for health insurance distribution. The Company caters its services to health insurance marketplace operators, such as health plans, brokers and exchange operators. It operates through four segments: Enterprise/Commercial, Enterprise/State, Medicare and Private Exchange. The Enterprise/Commercial segment offers insurance distribution solutions to health plans. The Enterprise/State segment offers the sales automation solutions to state Governments, which allow its customers to offer customized individual and small group exchanges. The Medicare segment offers Web-based Medicare plan comparison, prescription drug comparison and enrollment tools for health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, field marketing organizations and call centers. The Private Exchange segment offers defined-contribution benefit exchange solutions to benefit consultants, brokers, exchange operators and aggregators.

