Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 28,765.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VAR opened at $111.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.34 and a 1 year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 4.07%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $312,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total value of $104,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,678,785 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

